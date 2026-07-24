Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.5%

PG stock opened at $146.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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