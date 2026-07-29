DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Sold by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP decreased its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 38,297 shares during the period. DICK'S Sporting Goods accounts for 1.8% of Atreides Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atreides Management LP owned about 0.51% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $89,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,541 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $579,226,000 after purchasing an additional 391,694 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,371,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $242,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,220,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $241,523,000 after acquiring an additional 211,400 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 25.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,044,903 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $207,194,000 after acquiring an additional 210,654 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.8%

DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $211.30 on Wednesday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's fifty day moving average is $222.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Further Reading

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