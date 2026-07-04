DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 38,707 shares during the quarter. DICK'S Sporting Goods comprises 6.1% of HS Management Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned 0.10% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $236.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $224.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.98. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $244.38.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business's revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.53%.

Insider Transactions at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

See Also

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