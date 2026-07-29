Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD Stock Holdings Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,201 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 88,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.50% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $39,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 42.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 308.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,503 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 55,525 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 75.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 159,632 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 68,503 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

DBD stock opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.93 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $888.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.23 million. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 621 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.56 per share, with a total value of $49,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,304,856.92. This trade represents a 0.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas S. Timko bought 672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,969.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,692.80. The trade was a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,282 shares of company stock valued at $249,138 and have sold 419,798 shares valued at $35,245,284. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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