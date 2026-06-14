Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 271.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,764 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 506,073 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.20% of Digital Realty Trust worth $107,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $184.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.24. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.23 and a 1 year high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 128.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Evercore upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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