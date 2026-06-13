Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR is Cohen & Steers Inc.'s 2nd Largest Position

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 4,276,073 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 7.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 8.15% of Digital Realty Trust worth $4,332,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,394,620,000 after acquiring an additional 854,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,402,995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,234,073 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,423,373,000 after purchasing an additional 197,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,930,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,543,914,000 after purchasing an additional 553,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,638,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,481,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE DLR opened at $184.22 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $191.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.24. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Digital Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 128.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $208.00 target price (up from $207.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

See Also

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