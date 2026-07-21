Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Position Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,034 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 128,589 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $51,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 56.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.22 and a 200-day moving average of $180.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $146.23 and a one year high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.17.

View Our Latest Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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