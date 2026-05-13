Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Acquired by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,324 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $195.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company's 50-day moving average price is $186.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.23 and a 52 week high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Digital Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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