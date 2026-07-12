Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,677 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 44,039 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $41,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Trust Co boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 131,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 18,379 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,451,241 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $261,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DLR traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,014. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $208.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $187.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 128.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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