Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999,095 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of Digital Realty Trust worth $309,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,041,373 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $470,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,147,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 34,498 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE DLR opened at $188.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.23 and a 52-week high of $208.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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