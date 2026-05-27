Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,761 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 22,011 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.0% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0%

DLR opened at $193.86 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.23 and a twelve month high of $208.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.15. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 128.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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