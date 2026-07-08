Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,140 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 30,384 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.09% of Digital Realty Trust worth $58,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $174.71 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.14. The business's fifty day moving average is $188.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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