Diker Management LLC Makes New Investment in IREN Limited $IREN

Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. IREN accounts for about 1.2% of Diker Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IREN. Marex Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of IREN by 14,216.7% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,471,263 shares of the company's stock worth $168,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,032 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter worth about $158,677,000. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter worth about $137,075,000. Situational Awareness LP lifted its holdings in shares of IREN by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company's stock worth $93,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,254 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IREN by 2,050.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,964,922 shares of the company's stock worth $74,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,563 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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IREN Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ IREN opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. IREN Limited has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $76.87. The company's 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.29 and a beta of 4.22.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IREN Limited will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IREN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IREN from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of IREN from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of IREN from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IREN from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $96.00 price target on shares of IREN in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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