Dillard's, Inc. $DDS Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS - Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,627 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Dillard's worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dillard's in the third quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard's by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard's by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dillard's by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard's in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Dillard's

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.18, for a total value of $243,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,177. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dillard's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dillard's from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dillard's from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Dillard's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dillard's from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dillard's presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $521.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DDS

Dillard's Stock Performance

NYSE:DDS opened at $608.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.48. Dillard's, Inc. has a 1-year low of $394.70 and a 1-year high of $741.97.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $16.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.13 by $5.91. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard's had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 31.43%. Dillard's's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dillard's, Inc. will post 35.26 EPS for the current year.

Dillard's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Dillard's's payout ratio is currently 2.85%.

Dillard's Profile

Dillard's, Inc NYSE: DDS, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard's equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men's and women's apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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