Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,017 Shares of Seaboard Corporation $SEB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,087 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.90% of Seaboard worth $266,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Seaboard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575 shares of the company's stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Seaboard by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in Seaboard by 3.0% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 69 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $4,618.02 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $4,827.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,052.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.25. Seaboard Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3,055.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5,989.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $124.24 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 5.93%.The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Seaboard's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.93%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company's principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard's integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.

In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.

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