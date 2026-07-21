Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 26,847 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320,966 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of Waste Management worth $533,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,916,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,906 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 792,037 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 23,051.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,945 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $17,716,000 after acquiring an additional 767,615 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Waste Management by 3,209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,366 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $150,466,000 after acquiring an additional 660,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,990,067 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,566,508,000 after acquiring an additional 553,605 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $263.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $263.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:WM opened at $239.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $248.13. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $222.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Waste Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waste Management wasn't on the list.

While Waste Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here