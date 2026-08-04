Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 332,405 Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG - Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351,511 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 332,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.36% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $40,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HG alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $112,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HG opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.33. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Insurance Group

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director David A. Brown sold 37,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,199,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 450,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,472,000. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Jonathan B. Levenson sold 6,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $185,955.75. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 39,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,043.69. This represents a 13.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 59,105 shares of company stock worth $1,882,568 over the last ninety days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HG shares. Weiss Ratings raised Hamilton Insurance Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hamilton Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hamilton Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here