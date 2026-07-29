Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 51,653 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,352 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 51,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.64% of Dorman Products worth $114,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 594.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $143.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.97. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.44 and a 1 year high of $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $528.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

See Also

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