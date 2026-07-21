Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 62,112 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,358,020 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after buying an additional 62,112 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.93% of NXP Semiconductors worth $464,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,366 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,928,214 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $418,538,000 after acquiring an additional 93,316 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,283,397 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $495,634,000 after acquiring an additional 546,790 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.59.

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NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.2%

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $267.18 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $183.00 and a 12-month high of $339.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.48 and a 200 day moving average of $251.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,700. This represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,068. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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