Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 695,892 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock $CCC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,043,781 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 695,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.88% of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock worth $66,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCC. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 23.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 28,231,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,391,000 after buying an additional 5,440,768 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,030,121 shares of the company's stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,848,476 shares of the company's stock worth $227,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,466 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 7,790.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 724,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,254,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CCC opened at $6.09 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.81%.The company had revenue of $285.93 million during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCC. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

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About CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment, which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services.

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