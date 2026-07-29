Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 90,217 Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,305,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 90,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of America Movil worth $109,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in America Movil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in America Movil during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in America Movil by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its position in America Movil by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America Movil in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on America Movil in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.80 price target for the company. New Street Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of America Movil in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of America Movil from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of America Movil from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of America Movil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMX

America Movil Stock Up 0.1%

America Movil stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter. America Movil had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 9.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America Movil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a $0.3078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. America Movil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

About America Movil

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family's telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

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