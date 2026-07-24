Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 96,080 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,146,574 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 96,080 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.98% of Thor Industries worth $251,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Thor Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 183,540 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $14,663,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,759 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,675 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.83. The business's 50 day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Thor Industries's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Thor Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thor Industries from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $109.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $92.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on THO

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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