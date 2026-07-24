Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,968,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 607,288 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.71% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,578,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KTF Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,449,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $344.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE JPM opened at $349.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $936.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $279.10 and a 12 month high of $351.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.64 and a 200-day moving average of $310.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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