Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,871 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 191,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $29,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,166 shares of the company's stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,384,000 after buying an additional 200,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,964,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 189,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Baldwin Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $2,756,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The business had revenue of $492.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $492.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Baldwin Insurance Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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