Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,805 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.98% of Burlington Stores worth $199,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $349.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business's 50 day moving average price is $326.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.08. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.49 and a fifty-two week high of $361.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 1,678 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $529,274.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 79,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,025,107.38. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total value of $790,106.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,073.02. This represents a 62.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $9,661,022 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Further Reading

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