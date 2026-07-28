Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,258,974 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 110,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.90% of NetScout Systems worth $135,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,936.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In related news, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,450. The trade was a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Downing sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $322,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,202,285.09. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NetScout Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NetScout Systems stock opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.11%.The firm had revenue of $203.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.650-2.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout's flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

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