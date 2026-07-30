Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.46% of Sensient Technologies worth $90,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SXT shares. Zacks Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sensient Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $140.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SXT

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

SXT stock opened at $122.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.78. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $131.04.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 9.27%.The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Sensient Technologies's payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $50,111.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,633,372.35. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sensient Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sensient Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Sensient Technologies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here