Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 107,234 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093,417 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 107,234 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of Eversource Energy worth $145,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,000. F m Investments LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,854,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 243,900 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $16,422,000 after acquiring an additional 132,300 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 194,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 573,073 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price target on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus cut Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ES

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $74.96 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company's 50-day moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,925,788.52. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Eversource Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Eversource Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated a constructive long-term view by forecasting steady earnings growth for Eversource, including $4.97 EPS in FY2027, $5.29 in FY2028, $5.66 in FY2029, and $6.00 in FY2030, which suggests improving profit power over time.

KeyCorp reiterated a constructive long-term view by forecasting steady earnings growth for Eversource, including $4.97 EPS in FY2027, $5.29 in FY2028, $5.66 in FY2029, and $6.00 in FY2030, which suggests improving profit power over time. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s latest quarterly estimates for Q2 2026 ($0.87), Q3 2026 ($1.03), and Q4 2026 ($1.04) were updated, but these figures were in line with the broader narrative of modest utility-style earnings growth rather than a major surprise.

KeyCorp’s latest quarterly estimates for Q2 2026 ($0.87), Q3 2026 ($1.03), and Q4 2026 ($1.04) were updated, but these figures were in line with the broader narrative of modest utility-style earnings growth rather than a major surprise. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp cut its FY2027 estimate to $4.97 EPS from $5.20, signaling slightly less optimism about next year’s earnings trajectory.

KeyCorp cut its FY2027 estimate to $4.97 EPS from $5.20, signaling slightly less optimism about next year’s earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp also reduced FY2028 EPS expectations to $5.29 from $5.52 and FY2029 EPS to $5.66 from $5.83, indicating some cooling in its longer-term forecast.

KeyCorp also reduced FY2028 EPS expectations to $5.29 from $5.52 and FY2029 EPS to $5.66 from $5.83, indicating some cooling in its longer-term forecast. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets lowered its price target on Eversource Energy to $72.00, which may have pressured shares by implying less upside from current levels.

BMO Capital Markets lowered its price target on Eversource Energy to $72.00, which may have pressured shares by implying less upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: A separate earnings preview said Eversource’s upcoming Q2 results are expected to decline, adding to cautious sentiment ahead of the report.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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