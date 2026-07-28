Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 175,679 Shares of Visteon Corporation $VC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403,695 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 175,679 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.26% of Visteon worth $127,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Visteon by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 506 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Visteon by 1,195.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Visteon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Seungkyung Kim sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 389 shares in the company, valued at $46,275.44. This represents a 60.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,360. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,023,776 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC stock opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm's 50 day moving average is $110.63 and its 200 day moving average is $102.25. Visteon Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $129.10.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.30). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 5.58%.The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Visteon's dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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