Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,933,814 Shares of The Campbell's Company $CPB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,239,231 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,933,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.43% of Campbell's worth $228,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Campbell's by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,960,359 shares of the company's stock worth $366,585,000 after buying an additional 149,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Campbell's by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,719,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,676 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Campbell's by 534.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,937,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 175.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,793,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Campbell's from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell's from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Campbell's from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Campbell's to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Campbell's in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPB

Campbell's Stock Down 2.1%

CPB stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The Campbell's Company has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock's 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.02.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Campbell's had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 6.12%.The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Campbell's Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Campbell's's payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Campbell's Profile

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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