Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 207,165 Shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR - Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141,330 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 207,165 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.11% of NewJersey Resources worth $227,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629,373 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $121,285,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,344 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $64,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NewJersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $60,075,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NewJersey Resources by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $59,197,000 after acquiring an additional 208,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 19.1% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 951,527 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $45,816,000 after acquiring an additional 152,866 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NewJersey Resources news, insider Christopher T. D'antuono sold 1,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,985 shares in the company, valued at $171,159.90. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane M. Kenny sold 8,000 shares of NewJersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,087.80. The trade was a 26.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $682,261 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NewJersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Argus set a $63.00 target price on NewJersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on NewJersey Resources from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NewJersey Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NewJersey Resources

NewJersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NewJersey Resources stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.95 million. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.480-3.630 EPS. Analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About NewJersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm's primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company's principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

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