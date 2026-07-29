Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 23,844 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895,549 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of DexCom worth $119,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $483,356,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 597.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,789 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $205,932,000 after buying an additional 2,658,158 shares during the period. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,352,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 1,601,973 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $106,323,000 after buying an additional 1,529,641 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,065,277 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $129,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,219 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business's fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. DexCom's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 target price on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.40.

View Our Latest Report on DXCM

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 4,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $296,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,917,918.76. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $128,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 106,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,034,969.15. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,506 shares of company stock worth $7,205,258. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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