Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 305,837 Shares of Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,917,953 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 305,837 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.61% of Revvity worth $255,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVTY. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company's stock.

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Revvity Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $110.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.22 and a 52 week high of $118.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.26%.The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Revvity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RVTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Revvity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $108.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revvity

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

See Also

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