Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 308,370 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 308,370 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.76% of OneMain worth $232,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in OneMain by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company's stock.

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OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. OneMain's dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Key OneMain News

Here are the key news stories impacting OneMain this week:

Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities cut its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for OneMain to $1.30 from $1.72 and lowered its FY2026 forecast to $7.39 from $7.76, signaling softer profitability expectations. OneMain Q4 EPS Forecast Decreased by Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for OneMain to $1.30 from $1.72 and lowered its FY2026 forecast to $7.39 from $7.76, signaling softer profitability expectations. Negative Sentiment: Zacks published an earnings preview saying OneMain’s Q2 results are expected to decline and that the stock lacks the key setup for a likely earnings beat, which can weigh on sentiment before the report. Earnings Preview: OneMain Holdings (OMF) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline

Zacks published an earnings preview saying OneMain’s Q2 results are expected to decline and that the stock lacks the key setup for a likely earnings beat, which can weigh on sentiment before the report. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities also nudged its Q3 2026 EPS estimate higher to $2.02 from $1.96 and kept longer-dated estimates in view, but the overall tone remained mixed with near-term cuts offset by slightly better later-quarter projections.

Northland Securities also nudged its Q3 2026 EPS estimate higher to $2.02 from $1.96 and kept longer-dated estimates in view, but the overall tone remained mixed with near-term cuts offset by slightly better later-quarter projections. Neutral Sentiment: Northland’s Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 estimates were set at $1.84 and $1.90 per share, respectively, adding to the analyst’s updated forecast framework without providing a clear near-term catalyst.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore set a $66.00 price objective on OneMain in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.80.

View Our Latest Report on OneMain

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,848 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $813,874. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,967,500. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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