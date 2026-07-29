Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 344,358 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,813,150 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 344,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.78% of ACI Worldwide worth $115,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.98. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $425.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded ACI Worldwide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACI Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.00.

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ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide NASDAQ: ACIW is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company's platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI's modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

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