Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 448,130 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,237,384 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 448,130 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of Kinder Morgan worth $577,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:KMI opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm's fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Kinder Morgan's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689 over the last three months. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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