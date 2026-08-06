Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 503,021 Shares of Lineage, Inc. $LINE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE - Free Report) by 134.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876,901 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 503,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Lineage worth $28,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lineage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 10,925 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lineage by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 940 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lineage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

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Trending Headlines about Lineage

Here are the key news stories impacting Lineage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lineage reported quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.76 per share , exceeding the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.71. Reported EPS also substantially surpassed the analyst consensus, while revenue of $1.36 billion was above the $1.35 billion estimate. Lineage Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates

Lineage reported quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of , exceeding the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.71. Reported EPS also substantially surpassed the analyst consensus, while revenue of was above the $1.35 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: The company’s revenue increased approximately 0.8% year over year, indicating modest business growth and a better-than-expected quarterly operating performance. Lineage Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LINE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lineage from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lineage from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lineage in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore set a $44.00 price target on Lineage in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Lineage from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LINE

Lineage Price Performance

NASDAQ:LINE opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Lineage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.01. Lineage had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.5325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Lineage's payout ratio is presently -343.55%.

About Lineage

Lineage Logistics, Inc NASDAQ: LINE is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage's core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

Further Reading

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