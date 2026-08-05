Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 80,985 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071,380 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 80,985 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.37% of InvenTrust Properties worth $32,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 24.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,729,381 shares of the company's stock worth $235,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,672 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 600.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,805 shares of the company's stock worth $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,911 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,941,000. Vision Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 989,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 639,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 553,184 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut InvenTrust Properties from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut InvenTrust Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price target on InvenTrust Properties and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $37.22.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.44 million. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.960 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. InvenTrust Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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