Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys Shares of 836,262 HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. $HTB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 836,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,667,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.97% of HomeTrust Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTB. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $2,926,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,904 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $180,247.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 105,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,078.76. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Y. Powell sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $46,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,010,214.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $738,328. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of HTB opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $870.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business's 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. HomeTrust Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HTB

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a regional community bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary bank, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lending, and business loans. HomeTrust also delivers treasury management and payment services for small and midsize businesses, along with digital banking tools to support day-to-day account access and payments.

The company’s product set extends beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, commercial real estate financing, and specialized lending for agriculture and construction where relevant to local markets.

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