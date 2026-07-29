Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,832 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.70% of AAON worth $114,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AAON by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 238,462 shares of the construction company's stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 45,660 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,496 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,647,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 636,296 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,518,000 after acquiring an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,776,013 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $135,421,000 after acquiring an additional 84,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.41. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $150.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AAON had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.30%.The firm had revenue of $496.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. AAON's payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAON has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of AAON from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, Director Gary D. Fields sold 31,271 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total value of $4,192,502.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,165.64. This trade represents a 47.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,672 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,098.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,780,947.79. This represents a 25.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,580 shares of company stock valued at $16,321,222. Insiders own 18.09% of the company's stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

See Also

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