Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895,247 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 123,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.40% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $83,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $113,389,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $138,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,154,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,810,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $226,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,491 shares in the last quarter.

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Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.01 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm's revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's payout ratio is -165.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HR

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $524,873.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 109,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,762.98. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

Further Reading

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