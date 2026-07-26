Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,494,052 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 42,620 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.99% of Twilio worth $187,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,862,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $588,469,000 after buying an additional 1,900,551 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,494,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 225.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 39.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,624,000 after acquiring an additional 750,951 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Twilio from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $219.23.

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Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $191.43 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $238.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $201.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.93. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.12, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio's revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,166,800. This represents a 61.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,168,314.95. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,803,980 shares of company stock worth $341,898,467 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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