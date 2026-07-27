Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311,625 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 559,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.84% of Viavi Solutions worth $143,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,320 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,061 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 320,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $445,935.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,087,368.58. The trade was a 29.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $7,075,865.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,188,798 shares in the company, valued at $61,603,512.36. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 450,369 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,119 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Viavi Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.88.

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Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV opened at $39.52 on Monday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -164.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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