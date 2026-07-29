Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,863,832 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 864,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.67% of Graphic Packaging worth $107,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,321.1% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 4.7%

GPK opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Graphic Packaging's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GPK. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Read Our Latest Report on Graphic Packaging

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil bought 17,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,054.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,054.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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