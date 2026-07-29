Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,108,630 shares of the company's stock after selling 161,746 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.01% of Gen Digital worth $115,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gen Digital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,712 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,757,000 after buying an additional 28,522 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter worth $205,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 37.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,590 shares of the company's stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gen Digital news, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $2,478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,832,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,974,900.72. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Chrystal acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $81,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $850,198.14. The trade was a 10.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 9.30% of the company's stock.

Gen Digital Trading Up 3.1%

GEN opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Gen Digital's payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Gen Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Gen Digital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gen Digital from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEN

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

See Also

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