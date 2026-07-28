Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC $BCS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 89,628 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Barclays worth $136,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $1,946,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $3,067,000. Bluebird Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $2,628,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135,634 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 334,286 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 164,341 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCS

Barclays Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:BCS opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company's 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 21.10%.The business had revenue of $312.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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