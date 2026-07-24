Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,317,220 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,838 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.64% of Hasbro worth $216,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company's stock.

Get Hasbro alerts: Sign Up

More Hasbro News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $108.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Hasbro had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 141.11%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Hasbro's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio is currently -168.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hasbro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hasbro wasn't on the list.

While Hasbro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here