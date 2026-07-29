Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited $IMO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO - Free Report) TSE: IMO by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,121 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 27,392 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Imperial Oil worth $104,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,840,645 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $348,500,000 after purchasing an additional 895,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,363 shares of the energy company's stock worth $161,172,000 after purchasing an additional 604,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,709,910 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $147,582,000 after purchasing an additional 303,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,690 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $149,067,000 after purchasing an additional 78,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,243,738 shares of the energy company's stock worth $107,459,000 after purchasing an additional 96,694 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.0%

Imperial Oil stock opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.83. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $139.44.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Imperial Oil's payout ratio is 38.24%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil NYSEAMERICAN: IMO is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country's long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial's operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

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