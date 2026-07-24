Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793,510 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of American Electric Power worth $235,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,437,776 shares of the company's stock worth $3,509,780,000 after buying an additional 1,514,865 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,605 shares of the company's stock worth $286,692,000 after buying an additional 1,400,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,316,688 shares of the company's stock worth $728,378,000 after buying an additional 937,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 374.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,174,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,479,000 after acquiring an additional 927,095 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Electric Power Stock Up 1.4%

AEP opened at $134.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.18. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.70 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.71.

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Trending Headlines about American Electric Power

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About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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