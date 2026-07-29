Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,983,231 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 113,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.56% of Stag Industrial worth $107,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bayhunt Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $10,323,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 44,921 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,724 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 113,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company's stock.

Stag Industrial Trading Up 0.1%

Stag Industrial stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 28.25%.The firm had revenue of $224.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Stag Industrial's dividend payout ratio is 120.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Stag Industrial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stag Industrial

About Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

See Also

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